Reviewing Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s results

Both Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 28.52 N/A -0.92 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.55 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mesoblast Limited and MediWound Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Mesoblast Limited and MediWound Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Volatility and Risk

Mesoblast Limited has a 1.85 beta, while its volatility is 85.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MediWound Ltd.’s 50.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, MediWound Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. MediWound Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Mesoblast Limited and MediWound Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, MediWound Ltd.’s potential upside is 221.59% and its consensus price target is $10.13.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mesoblast Limited and MediWound Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.6% and 37.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited has 25% stronger performance while MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.