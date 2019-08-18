Reviewing Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s results

This is a contrast between Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 29.03 N/A -0.92 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mesoblast Limited and MediciNova Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mesoblast Limited and MediciNova Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Risk & Volatility

Mesoblast Limited’s current beta is 1.85 and it happens to be 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MediciNova Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, MediciNova Inc. has 34.8 and 34.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Mesoblast Limited and MediciNova Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, MediciNova Inc.’s potential upside is 162.84% and its consensus target price is $22.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited has stronger performance than MediciNova Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.