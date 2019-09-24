Reviewing Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s results

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 40.63 N/A -0.92 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mesoblast Limited and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mesoblast Limited and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

Mesoblast Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Kodiak Sciences Inc. which has a 17.4 Current Ratio and a 17.4 Quick Ratio. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares and 46.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited has weaker performance than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Mesoblast Limited.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.