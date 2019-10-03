Reviewing Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 6 -0.39 79.03M -0.92 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 21.57M -2.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mesoblast Limited and KemPharm Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 1,346,337,308.35% -17.1% -13.1% KemPharm Inc. 2,549,344,049.17% 53.1% -171.3%

Volatility & Risk

Mesoblast Limited’s current beta is 1.85 and it happens to be 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, KemPharm Inc.’s 33.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

Mesoblast Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor KemPharm Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Mesoblast Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Mesoblast Limited and KemPharm Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively KemPharm Inc. has an average price target of $1.05, with potential upside of 54.39%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mesoblast Limited and KemPharm Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.6% and 33.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend while KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats on 6 of the 11 factors KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.