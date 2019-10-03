Reviewing Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mesoblast Limited
|6
|-0.39
|79.03M
|-0.92
|0.00
|KemPharm Inc.
|1
|0.00
|21.57M
|-2.26
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mesoblast Limited and KemPharm Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mesoblast Limited
|1,346,337,308.35%
|-17.1%
|-13.1%
|KemPharm Inc.
|2,549,344,049.17%
|53.1%
|-171.3%
Volatility & Risk
Mesoblast Limited’s current beta is 1.85 and it happens to be 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, KemPharm Inc.’s 33.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.
Liquidity
Mesoblast Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor KemPharm Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Mesoblast Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Mesoblast Limited and KemPharm Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mesoblast Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|KemPharm Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively KemPharm Inc. has an average price target of $1.05, with potential upside of 54.39%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Mesoblast Limited and KemPharm Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.6% and 33.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.83%
|1.98%
|-8.85%
|13.44%
|-27.26%
|25%
|KemPharm Inc.
|-9.35%
|-25.44%
|-8.7%
|-53.85%
|-67.69%
|-29.21%
For the past year Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend while KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Mesoblast Limited beats on 6 of the 11 factors KemPharm Inc.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
