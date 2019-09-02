Reviewing Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s results

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 28.52 N/A -0.92 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.91 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mesoblast Limited and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mesoblast Limited and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Jounce Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mesoblast Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 74.2% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited has weaker performance than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Mesoblast Limited.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.