Reviewing Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s results

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mesoblast Limited
|5
|31.15
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|3.68
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mesoblast Limited and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mesoblast Limited
|0.00%
|-16%
|-12.5%
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-31.5%
|-24.7%
Risk & Volatility
Mesoblast Limited has a 1.81 beta, while its volatility is 81.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.15 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Mesoblast Limited is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.9. The Current Ratio of rival Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.9. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 2.7% of Mesoblast Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 55% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 2.86% are Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.05%
|-8.36%
|23.19%
|-30.61%
|-4.54%
|27.67%
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.33%
|-12.65%
|8.21%
|-39.58%
|-29.61%
|22.88%
For the past year Mesoblast Limited has stronger performance than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Mesoblast Limited beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
