Reviewing Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s results

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 30.84 N/A -0.92 0.00 Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mesoblast Limited and Immunic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mesoblast Limited and Immunic Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Volatility & Risk

Mesoblast Limited’s 1.85 beta indicates that its volatility is 85.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Immunic Inc.’s 272.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.72 beta.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited. Its rival Immunic Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7 and 7 respectively. Immunic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.6% of Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited was less bullish than Immunic Inc.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Immunic Inc.