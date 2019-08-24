Reviewing Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mesoblast Limited
|5
|27.79
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|11
|91.76
|N/A
|-2.40
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Mesoblast Limited and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Mesoblast Limited and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mesoblast Limited
|0.00%
|-17.1%
|-13.1%
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|-312.1%
|-48.4%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Gritstone Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mesoblast Limited.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mesoblast Limited and Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mesoblast Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a consensus price target of $18.5, with potential upside of 95.77%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 65% respectively. Comparatively, Gritstone Oncology Inc. has 7.27% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.83%
|1.98%
|-8.85%
|13.44%
|-27.26%
|25%
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|7.03%
|-6.75%
|-1.69%
|-17.52%
|0%
|-32.04%
For the past year Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend while Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.
Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
