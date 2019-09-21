Reviewing Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s results

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 41.35 N/A -0.92 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mesoblast Limited and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Risk & Volatility

Mesoblast Limited has a beta of 1.85 and its 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s 138.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.38 beta.

Liquidity

Mesoblast Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor GlycoMimetics Inc. are 23.9 and 23.9 respectively. GlycoMimetics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Mesoblast Limited and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s average target price is $5.5, while its potential upside is 24.72%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and GlycoMimetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 0% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend while GlycoMimetics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats GlycoMimetics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.