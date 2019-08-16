Reviewing Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s results

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mesoblast Limited
|5
|28.41
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Mesoblast Limited and Forward Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Mesoblast Limited and Forward Pharma A/S’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mesoblast Limited
|0.00%
|-17.1%
|-13.1%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
Volatility and Risk
Mesoblast Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S’s beta is 2.37 which is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 74.5 and its Quick Ratio is 74.5. Forward Pharma A/S can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mesoblast Limited.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 20.6% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.83%
|1.98%
|-8.85%
|13.44%
|-27.26%
|25%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
For the past year Mesoblast Limited was more bullish than Forward Pharma A/S.
Summary
Forward Pharma A/S beats on 4 of the 7 factors Mesoblast Limited.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.