Reviewing Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s results

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 28.41 N/A -0.92 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mesoblast Limited and Forward Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mesoblast Limited and Forward Pharma A/S’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Volatility and Risk

Mesoblast Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S’s beta is 2.37 which is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 74.5 and its Quick Ratio is 74.5. Forward Pharma A/S can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mesoblast Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 20.6% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited was more bullish than Forward Pharma A/S.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats on 4 of the 7 factors Mesoblast Limited.