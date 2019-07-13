Reviewing Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s results

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 28.18 N/A -0.90 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 19 4.16 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mesoblast Limited and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.7% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.04% 6.99% 6.36% 26.98% -11.6% 39%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited has weaker performance than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Mesoblast Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.