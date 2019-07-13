Reviewing Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s results

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mesoblast Limited
|5
|28.18
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|19
|4.16
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Mesoblast Limited and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mesoblast Limited
|0.00%
|-16%
|-12.5%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.7% and 0% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.05%
|-8.36%
|23.19%
|-30.61%
|-4.54%
|27.67%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|2.04%
|6.99%
|6.36%
|26.98%
|-11.6%
|39%
For the past year Mesoblast Limited has weaker performance than Fortress Biotech Inc.
Summary
Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Mesoblast Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.