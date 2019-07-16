Reviewing Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s results

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 34.94 N/A -0.90 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mesoblast Limited and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Mesoblast Limited and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.7% of Mesoblast Limited shares and 0% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.