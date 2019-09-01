Reviewing Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s results

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 28.52 N/A -0.92 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 228.27 N/A -1.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mesoblast Limited and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited. Its rival Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18 and 18 respectively. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Mesoblast Limited and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $40, while its potential upside is 152.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mesoblast Limited and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.6% and 97.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited has 25% stronger performance while Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.38% weaker performance.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.