Reviewing Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s results

Both Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 41.35 N/A -0.92 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3%

Volatility and Risk

Mesoblast Limited is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.68 beta is the reason why it is 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mesoblast Limited is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.2. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mesoblast Limited and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 200.00% and its consensus target price is $18.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares and 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited was less bullish than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.