Reviewing Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s results

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 30.84 N/A -0.92 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.77 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mesoblast Limited and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Volatility & Risk

Mesoblast Limited’s current beta is 1.85 and it happens to be 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mesoblast Limited is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Mesoblast Limited and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s average target price is $7.4, while its potential upside is 70.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mesoblast Limited and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.6% and 60.9%. Comparatively, 3.3% are BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Mesoblast Limited beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.