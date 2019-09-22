Reviewing Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s results

Both Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 41.35 N/A -0.92 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Mesoblast Limited and Axcella Health Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Axcella Health Inc. has a consensus target price of $22.5, with potential upside of 257.71%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares and 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited has 25% stronger performance while Axcella Health Inc. has -38.55% weaker performance.