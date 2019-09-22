Reviewing Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s results

Both Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mesoblast Limited
|5
|41.35
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
|Axcella Health Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.48
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mesoblast Limited
|0.00%
|-17.1%
|-13.1%
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Mesoblast Limited and Axcella Health Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mesoblast Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively Axcella Health Inc. has a consensus target price of $22.5, with potential upside of 257.71%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares and 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.83%
|1.98%
|-8.85%
|13.44%
|-27.26%
|25%
|Axcella Health Inc.
|15.85%
|-2.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-38.55%
For the past year Mesoblast Limited has 25% stronger performance while Axcella Health Inc. has -38.55% weaker performance.
