Reviewing Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s results

Both Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 41.35 N/A -0.92 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 19 545.96 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mesoblast Limited and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares and 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares. Competitively, Autolus Therapeutics plc has 3.52% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited has 25% stronger performance while Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Mesoblast Limited.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.