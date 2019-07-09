Reviewing Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 32.35 N/A -0.90 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 158.42 N/A -2.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Mesoblast Limited and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Volatility & Risk

Mesoblast Limited is 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.81 beta. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s 32.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited is 2.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.3 while its Quick Ratio is 19.3. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Mesoblast Limited and Acceleron Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 49.84% and its consensus price target is $61.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and Acceleron Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.7% and 86.1% respectively. Comparatively, 13.9% are Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend while Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.