Reviewing Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR)’s and Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)’s results

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) and Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) compete with each other in the Diversified Investments sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Royalty Trust 12 6.15 N/A 1.18 8.52 Solar Capital Ltd. 21 5.62 N/A 1.70 12.24

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Solar Capital Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Mesa Royalty Trust. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Mesa Royalty Trust’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Solar Capital Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) and Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Royalty Trust 0.00% 78.3% 65.5% Solar Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Mesa Royalty Trust and Solar Capital Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Solar Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Solar Capital Ltd. has a consensus price target of $22.5, with potential upside of 9.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mesa Royalty Trust and Solar Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 13.6% and 61.37% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.94% of Solar Capital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesa Royalty Trust -8.3% -12.62% -32.57% -22.69% -29.73% -7.71% Solar Capital Ltd. 0% 1.86% -2.31% 1.57% -2.58% 8.18%

For the past year Mesa Royalty Trust has -7.71% weaker performance while Solar Capital Ltd. has 8.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Solar Capital Ltd. beats Mesa Royalty Trust on 8 of the 11 factors.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund??s investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.