Reviewing Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB)’s and Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)’s results

As Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, Mesa Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) and Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Laboratories Inc. 226 0.00 3.60M 1.87 134.37 Luna Innovations Incorporated 6 0.00 23.54M 0.06 90.35

Demonstrates Mesa Laboratories Inc. and Luna Innovations Incorporated earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Luna Innovations Incorporated is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Mesa Laboratories Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Luna Innovations Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Laboratories Inc. 1,591,441.58% 6.9% 4.7% Luna Innovations Incorporated 389,090,909.09% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Mesa Laboratories Inc. is 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.22 beta. From a competition point of view, Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 0.75 beta which is 25.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mesa Laboratories Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Luna Innovations Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Luna Innovations Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mesa Laboratories Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Mesa Laboratories Inc. and Luna Innovations Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Laboratories Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Luna Innovations Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

$250 is Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 7.94%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.9% of Mesa Laboratories Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.4% of Luna Innovations Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 7.4% of Mesa Laboratories Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.4% of Luna Innovations Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesa Laboratories Inc. 9.4% 3.03% 6.84% 15.07% 29.4% 20.77% Luna Innovations Incorporated 3.83% 14.19% 16.52% 52.82% 51.92% 53.73%

For the past year Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Luna Innovations Incorporated.

Summary

Mesa Laboratories Inc. beats on 9 of the 13 factors Luna Innovations Incorporated.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The companyÂ’s Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness. This segmentÂ’s products are used in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, industrial hygiene, environmental air sampling, and semiconductor industries. Its Biological Indicators segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and testing services. This segment also distributes chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization processes, including steam, hydrogen peroxide, ethylene oxide, and radiation. The companyÂ’s Cold Chain Monitoring segment offers systems, which are used to monitor various environmental parameters, such as temperature, humidity, and differential pressure for use in hospitals, pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, blood banks, pharmacies, and various other laboratory and industrial environments; and parameter monitoring services for products in a cold chain. Its Cold Chain Packaging segment offers packaging development consulting services and thermal packaging products. The company markets its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, Australia, Canada, and Central America. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software; and high speed optical receivers, such as 100G optical receivers and 10G avalanche photodiodes. This segment also offers optoelectronic solutions for various applications, such as metrology, missile guidance, flame monitoring, temperature sensing, particle detection, color sensing, infrared detection, and other applications; and terahertz sensing systems, which are used to measure and verify physical properties on-line and in real-time. In addition, this segment conducts applied research in the fiber optic sensing area for corporate and government customers. The Technology Development segment provides applied research for customers principally in the areas of sensing and instrumentation, advanced materials, and health sciences. The company sells its products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.