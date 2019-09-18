Reviewing Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Mesa Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.9% of Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.41% of all Scientific & Technical Instruments’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Mesa Laboratories Inc. has 7.4% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.48% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Mesa Laboratories Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 6.90% 4.70% Industry Average 6.76% 12.58% 7.38%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Mesa Laboratories Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Laboratories Inc. N/A 231 134.37 Industry Average 73.71M 1.09B 45.70

Mesa Laboratories Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Mesa Laboratories Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Laboratories Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.13 1.40 2.65

$250 is the consensus price target of Mesa Laboratories Inc., with a potential upside of 1.56%. The potential upside of the rivals is 85.38%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the data shown earlier is that Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mesa Laboratories Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesa Laboratories Inc. 9.4% 3.03% 6.84% 15.07% 29.4% 20.77% Industry Average 4.18% 7.41% 12.35% 17.59% 23.82% 28.85%

For the past year Mesa Laboratories Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Mesa Laboratories Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.50 and has 2.53 Quick Ratio. Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesa Laboratories Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.22 shows that Mesa Laboratories Inc. is 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.89% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Mesa Laboratories Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s peers beat Mesa Laboratories Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The companyÂ’s Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness. This segmentÂ’s products are used in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, industrial hygiene, environmental air sampling, and semiconductor industries. Its Biological Indicators segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and testing services. This segment also distributes chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization processes, including steam, hydrogen peroxide, ethylene oxide, and radiation. The companyÂ’s Cold Chain Monitoring segment offers systems, which are used to monitor various environmental parameters, such as temperature, humidity, and differential pressure for use in hospitals, pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, blood banks, pharmacies, and various other laboratory and industrial environments; and parameter monitoring services for products in a cold chain. Its Cold Chain Packaging segment offers packaging development consulting services and thermal packaging products. The company markets its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, Australia, Canada, and Central America. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.