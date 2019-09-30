Reviewing Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 17 0.00 7.76M -1.07 0.00 Vericel Corporation 16 0.00 36.99M -0.09 0.00

Demonstrates Merus N.V. and Vericel Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 44,985,507.25% -24.7% -9.9% Vericel Corporation 226,793,378.30% -3.4% -2.6%

Liquidity

Merus N.V. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, Vericel Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.2 Quick Ratio. Vericel Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Merus N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Merus N.V. and Vericel Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 0 4 3.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Merus N.V. is $23.25, with potential upside of 27.26%. Competitively the consensus target price of Vericel Corporation is $24, which is potential 60.32% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Vericel Corporation seems more appealing than Merus N.V.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Merus N.V. and Vericel Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 65.8% and 89% respectively. Insiders held roughly 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year Merus N.V. was more bullish than Vericel Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Vericel Corporation beats Merus N.V.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.