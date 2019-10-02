Reviewing Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s results

Both Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 17 0.00 7.76M -1.07 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 -0.56 28.12M -1.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Merus N.V. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Merus N.V. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 44,855,491.33% -24.7% -9.9% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 231,440,329.22% -46.8% -35.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Merus N.V. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Its competitor Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.7 and its Quick Ratio is 9.7. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Merus N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Merus N.V. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 0 4 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Merus N.V. is $23.25, with potential upside of 37.25%. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37 average target price and a 219.52% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Merus N.V., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.8% of Merus N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 30.47% are Merus N.V.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year Merus N.V. had bullish trend while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.