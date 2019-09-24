Reviewing Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s results

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 15 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 20 1.62 N/A -2.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see Merus N.V. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Merus N.V. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Liquidity

Merus N.V.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, Puma Biotechnology Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Merus N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Merus N.V. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 0 4 3.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Merus N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 13.30% and an $23.25 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Merus N.V. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.8% and 99.8% respectively. 30.47% are Merus N.V.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Merus N.V. has 12.5% stronger performance while Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -52.58% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Merus N.V. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.