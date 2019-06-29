Reviewing Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s results

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 12.72 N/A -3.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see Merus N.V. and MacroGenics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Merus N.V. and MacroGenics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Liquidity

6.8 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Merus N.V. Its rival MacroGenics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Merus N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Merus N.V. and MacroGenics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 MacroGenics Inc. 1 2 3 2.50

Merus N.V. has a consensus price target of $21.8, and a 48.81% upside potential. Competitively MacroGenics Inc. has a consensus price target of $25.25, with potential upside of 48.79%. The results provided earlier shows that Merus N.V. appears more favorable than MacroGenics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Merus N.V. and MacroGenics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.7% and 78.9%. 30.47% are Merus N.V.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are MacroGenics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07% MacroGenics Inc. -7.29% -6.98% -23.58% -6.28% -24.64% 28.11%

For the past year Merus N.V. has -1.07% weaker performance while MacroGenics Inc. has 28.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats MacroGenics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.