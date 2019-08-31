Reviewing Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s and Its Peers results

As Biotechnology company, Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Merus N.V. has 65.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Merus N.V. has 30.47% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Merus N.V. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.70% -9.90% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Merus N.V. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Merus N.V. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

With average target price of $16, Merus N.V. has a potential of 0.00%. The competitors have a potential upside of 141.32%. Merus N.V.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Merus N.V. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Merus N.V.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Merus N.V. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, Merus N.V.’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Merus N.V.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Merus N.V.

Dividends

Merus N.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Merus N.V.’s rivals beat Merus N.V.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.