Reviewing Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s results

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

6.4 and 6.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Merus N.V. Its rival IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.9 and 13.9 respectively. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Merus N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Merus N.V. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Merus N.V.’s average price target is $21.8, while its potential upside is 36.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.8% of Merus N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has 19.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year Merus N.V. has 12.5% stronger performance while IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Merus N.V. beats IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.