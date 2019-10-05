Reviewing Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s results

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 17 0.00 8.02M -1.07 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 46 0.00 32.13M -3.74 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 46,198,156.68% -24.7% -9.9% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 69,908,616.19% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

Merus N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CRISPR Therapeutics AG are 15.8 and 15.8 respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Merus N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Merus N.V. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 0 3 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

Merus N.V. has a consensus target price of $23.33, and a 41.91% upside potential. CRISPR Therapeutics AG on the other hand boasts of a $62 average target price and a 56.41% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that CRISPR Therapeutics AG looks more robust than Merus N.V. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Merus N.V. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG are owned by institutional investors at 65.8% and 50% respectively. About 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Merus N.V. was less bullish than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 7 of the 10 factors Merus N.V.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.