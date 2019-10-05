Reviewing Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s results

Both Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 17 0.00 8.02M -1.07 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 0.00 59.51M -0.55 0.00

In table 1 we can see Merus N.V. and Compugen Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Merus N.V. and Compugen Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 46,304,849.88% -24.7% -9.9% Compugen Ltd. 1,475,430,158.18% -83.4% -60.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Merus N.V. is 6.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, Compugen Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. Merus N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Merus N.V. and Compugen Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 0 3 3.00 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Merus N.V. is $23.33, with potential upside of 41.91%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Merus N.V. and Compugen Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 65.8% and 24.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12% of Compugen Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Merus N.V. was less bullish than Compugen Ltd.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.