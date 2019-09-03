Reviewing Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s results

This is a contrast between Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 134 96.00 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Merus N.V. and bluebird bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Merus N.V. is 6.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, bluebird bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.3. bluebird bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Merus N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Merus N.V. and bluebird bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Merus N.V. has a 29.15% upside potential and an average price target of $21.8. On the other hand, bluebird bio Inc.’s potential upside is 48.45% and its average price target is $149.67. Based on the data given earlier, bluebird bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Merus N.V., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Merus N.V. and bluebird bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.8% and 0%. 30.47% are Merus N.V.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Merus N.V. was less bullish than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Merus N.V.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.