Reviewing Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Demonstrates Merus N.V. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Liquidity

6.4 and 6.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Merus N.V. Its rival Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Merus N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Merus N.V. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Merus N.V. has a consensus price target of $21.8, and a 36.25% upside potential. On the other hand, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s potential upside is 120.48% and its consensus price target is $15.5. The results provided earlier shows that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. appears more favorable than Merus N.V., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.8% of Merus N.V. shares and 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. About 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Merus N.V. has 12.5% stronger performance while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.