Reviewing Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s results

Both Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Merus N.V. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Merus N.V. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Merus N.V. is 6.8 while its Current Ratio is 6.8. Meanwhile, aTyr Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Merus N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Merus N.V. and aTyr Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Merus N.V.’s upside potential is 49.83% at a $21.8 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Merus N.V. and aTyr Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.7% and 34.6%. About 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07% aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62%

For the past year Merus N.V. has stronger performance than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.