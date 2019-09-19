Reviewing Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 15 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 ArQule Inc. 8 100.28 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Merus N.V. and ArQule Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Merus N.V. and ArQule Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Liquidity

Merus N.V. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, ArQule Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and has 6.5 Quick Ratio. ArQule Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Merus N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Merus N.V. and ArQule Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 ArQule Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Merus N.V. has a 24.57% upside potential and a consensus target price of $21.8. Competitively the average target price of ArQule Inc. is $9, which is potential 13.07% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Merus N.V. appears more favorable than ArQule Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Merus N.V. and ArQule Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.8% and 77.4%. Insiders owned roughly 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares. Comparatively, ArQule Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26%

For the past year Merus N.V. was less bullish than ArQule Inc.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats Merus N.V. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.