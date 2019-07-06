Reviewing Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)’s results

Since Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 124 6.73 N/A 1.40 91.79

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Merus N.V. are 6.8 and 6.8. Competitively, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.9 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Merus N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Merus N.V. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Merus N.V.’s upside potential is 49.83% at a $21.8 average target price. Meanwhile, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $162.83, while its potential upside is 24.97%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Merus N.V. is looking more favorable than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Merus N.V. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.7% and 96.9% respectively. 30.47% are Merus N.V.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.92% -6.6% 2.58% 4.03% 4.53% 31.89%

For the past year Merus N.V. had bearish trend while Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Merus N.V. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.