Reviewing Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s results

Both Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55 23.70 N/A -5.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Merus N.V. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Merus N.V. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Merus N.V. is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.8. The Current Ratio of rival Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.9. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Merus N.V.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Merus N.V. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Merus N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 45.33% and an $21.8 consensus target price. Competitively Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $75, with potential upside of 60.36%. Based on the results shown earlier, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Merus N.V., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Merus N.V. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.33% -20.89% -12.36% -31.47% -45.54% 2.69%

For the past year Merus N.V. has -1.07% weaker performance while Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.69% stronger performance.

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Merus N.V.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.