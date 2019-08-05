Reviewing Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN)’s and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s results

Since Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.33 N/A -1.55 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 31.8% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.