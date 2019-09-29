Reviewing Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN)’s and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 24.70M -1.55 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 9 0.00 11.50M -3.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 1,107,672,989.82% -57.5% -27.9% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 122,470,713.53% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 9.1 and 9.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus target price of $35, with potential upside of 301.38%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.4% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.