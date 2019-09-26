Reviewing Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN)’s and Its Competitors results

As Biotechnology company, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.4% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.50% -27.90% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

The potential upside of the peers is 180.77%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Dividends

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.