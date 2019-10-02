Reviewing Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN)’s and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s results

Both Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 24.70M -1.55 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 -0.17 38.19M -2.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 1,136,102,295.20% -57.5% -27.9% Gossamer Bio Inc. 194,054,878.05% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.8 and has 19.8 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 72.1% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.