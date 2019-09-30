Reviewing Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN)’s and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s results

Since Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 24.70M -1.55 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 62.06M -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 1,107,672,989.82% -57.5% -27.9% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,050,084,602.37% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $14, with potential upside of 156.88%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.4% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.