Reviewing Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN)’s and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.51 N/A -1.55 0.00 ArQule Inc. 7 115.90 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Liquidity

6.2 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. Its rival ArQule Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. ArQule Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, ArQule Inc.’s consensus price target is $7.69, while its potential downside is -16.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 77.4%. Comparatively, 1% are ArQule Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has -14.22% weaker performance while ArQule Inc. has 264.26% stronger performance.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.