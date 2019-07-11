Reviewing Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN)’s and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)’s results

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.82 N/A -2.79 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.89 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 389.51% and its average target price is $21.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 8.2% are Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 7.14% 27.93% -5.51% -2.12% -63.66% 47.06% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 18.36% -11.42% -12.72% -68.53% 0% -15.08%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Mersana Therapeutics Inc. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.