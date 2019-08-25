Reviewing Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN)’s and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s results

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.51 N/A -1.55 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.4% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares and 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has -14.22% weaker performance while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 51.24% stronger performance.

Summary

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.