Reviewing Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK)’s and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s results

We are contrasting Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2780.39 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Volatility & Risk

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.15 beta. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 382.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 4.82 beta.

Liquidity

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.6 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and has 9.9 Quick Ratio. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 69.17% and its average target price is $18.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.2% and 24.8%. About 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.78% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.