Reviewing Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK)’s and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.55 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -48.1% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2%

Volatility and Risk

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.37 beta, while its volatility is 137.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Zafgen Inc. has beta of -0.46 which is 146.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

5.1 and 5.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Zafgen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Zafgen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Zafgen Inc.’s potential upside is 442.28% and its average price target is $6.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.2% and 89.4%. About 4.09% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.53% 1.71% -0.67% 37.01% -32.27% 54.4% Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 54.4% stronger performance while Zafgen Inc. has -47.27% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.