Reviewing Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK)’s and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 uniQure N.V. 62 229.07 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Risk and Volatility

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.15 beta. uniQure N.V.’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival uniQure N.V. is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.5. uniQure N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the average price target of uniQure N.V. is $82.4, which is potential 85.25% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.2% and 78.8%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than uniQure N.V.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.