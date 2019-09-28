Reviewing Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK)’s and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s results

We are contrasting Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 8.29M -3.37 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 13.59M -1.85 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 155,791,926.63% -46.2% -31.9% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2,998,676,081.20% -319.2% -106.8%

Risk & Volatility

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.15 and it happens to be 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.98 which is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 4.32% are Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.