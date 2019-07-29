Reviewing Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK)’s and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s results

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.55 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.99 N/A -1.37 0.00

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -48.1% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 137.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 184.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Its competitor Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $5.5, while its potential upside is 1,546.71%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.2% and 43.3% respectively. 4.09% are Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.53% 1.71% -0.67% 37.01% -32.27% 54.4% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.85% -22.89% -26.75% -59.49% -76.24% -22.21%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 54.4% stronger performance while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.21% weaker performance.

Summary

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.