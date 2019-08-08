Reviewing Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK)’s and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s results

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Savara Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Savara Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Volatility and Risk

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.15 beta, while its volatility is 115.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Savara Inc. on the other hand, has 0.22 beta which makes it 78.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Its competitor Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.1 and its Quick Ratio is 12.1. Savara Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 44.9% of Savara Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Savara Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Savara Inc. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.