Reviewing Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK)’s and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.89 N/A -3.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.15 shows that Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Recro Pharma Inc.’s beta is -0.27 which is 127.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6. Competitively, Recro Pharma Inc. has 3.6 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Recro Pharma Inc.’s potential downside is -28.51% and its consensus price target is $8.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 1.8% are Recro Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Recro Pharma Inc.

Summary

Recro Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.